Popular community run in Boston raises hundreds for homeless charity
A homeless charity in Boston has been given a boost with a donation of £700 raised during last month’s Santa Run.
A spokesperson for Boston Community Runners, which organises the event, said: “A new town route which saw the event start and finish in the market place took place on the last day of the highly successful four day Christmas celebrations was enjoyed by all. Entries were up on the previous year and the market place was buzzing.
“The chosen charity was Centrepoint Outreach. Earlier this month, members of Boston Community Runners and organisers, along with those that took part, presented a cheque for £700.
"Centrepoint Outreach is a local charity which provides practical help and support to homeless, lonely and vulnerable people in Boston and the surrounding area. They were thrilled to receive the donation. They even supported the run itself by having team members take part.”