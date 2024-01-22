Hundreds of community members dressed up like Father Christmas to take part in the annual run

Boston Community Runners volunteers hand over the cheque to representatives from Centrepoint Outreach.

A homeless charity in Boston has been given a boost with a donation of £700 raised during last month’s Santa Run.

A spokesperson for Boston Community Runners, which organises the event, said: “A new town route which saw the event start and finish in the market place took place on the last day of the highly successful four day Christmas celebrations was enjoyed by all. Entries were up on the previous year and the market place was buzzing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The chosen charity was Centrepoint Outreach. Earlier this month, members of Boston Community Runners and organisers, along with those that took part, presented a cheque for £700.