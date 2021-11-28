Popular craftfair returns to church

Ken and Ann Garrill of Sleaford with their Coritani Crafts stall at Silk Willoughby Church's Crafts By Candlelight. EMN-210611-182213001

The annual Crafts By Candlelight event was held among the pews of St Denis’ Church, Silk Willoughby.

The event usually attracts a good number of visitors eager to pick up some early Christmas presents at great prices from a range of local crafters and this year did not disappoint. Items ranged from handmade gifts and toys, to jams and books.

Susan M Brown of Great Hale was selling her debut book - A Very Annoying Visitor - billed as a “fun read for all the family”. She said it had been in the making for 10 years and she finally got round to completing and publishing it in retirement and lockdown helped focus the mind too.

Debut author Susan M Brown of Great Hale with her first book, A Very Annoying Visitor, on sale at the Crafts By Candlelight fair at St Denis' Church, Silk Willoughby. EMN-210611-180715001

“I have always enjoyed writing,” she said. The book was on special offer at the craft fair but is available from Amazon, WH Smiths and as an ebook from publishers, The Book Guild at £7.99. There were also cakes and refreshments and a festive atmosphere with any proceeds going towards the church funds.

Karen Fuller of Sleaford with her craft stall at the gift fair at Silk Willoughby Church. EMN-210611-180726001