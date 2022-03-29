Popular day visits at Butlin's in Skegness are back

The Skyline Gang are looking forward to welcoming day visitors back to Butlin's in Skegness.

The resort will open its gates to trippers on Saturday, April 2 - with a range of breaks on offer.

All day visitors have free flow access to Splash Waterworld, which features slides, rafts and flumes. There’s also a dedicated Rockpool Cove for tots aged up to five years old.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live daytime shows will be performed in the Skyline Pavilion, including the mischievous Skyline Gang Goes Pop show.

The upcoming Easter breaks see a brand-new meet and greet encounter with Optimus Prime. Transformer fans will be able to meet the leader of the Autobots on a day visit and snap a photo with him.

This live character encounter is the only one of its kind in the UK! To see what’s on check the schedules on www.butlins.com/day-visits

Also included in the Butlin’s Skegness day pass are unlimited fairground rides where guests can enjoy a variety of rides, from the carousel and dodgems to waltzer and trampolines.

For tots, the Little Stars Fairground offers everything from mini planes to teacups. There’s also outdoor playgrounds and arcades to enjoy.

Costing a little extra, visitors can add more excitement to their day out with a range of additional activities, including go karting, the climbing wall, adventure golf and laser tag.

Guests working up an appetite can enjoy a variety of restaurants, bars and grab-and-go outlets on resort.

The range of day breaks on offer include the upcoming Easter holidays.

Day visits to Skegness start from £19 for children (2-14) and seniors (60+) and £21 for adults (15+) for Showtime Midweek passes.

Alex Saul, resort director at Butlin’s Skegness said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests back to Butlin’s Skegness for a fun-filled day!

"Butlin's is the place to go for fun and excitement and as we approach the Easter holidays, our day visits offer an alternative and affordable day out for families.”