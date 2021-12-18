Popular free Christmas day dance event returns to Skegness

Christmas Day dance at the Pensioners' Hall in Skegness.

The popular annual event is making a return on December 25 after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

It has been run in the resort for the past 40 years, with Gary Cole, a professional musician, providing live music at 22 of those.

The dances started at the Imperial Hotel and then used to be held at the Embassy Centre until it got took over.

Gary Cole will be back hosting the dance.

Gary will be back hosting this year's dance at the Pensioners' Hall in Grantham Drive on Christmas Day from 11am to 1pm.

Tea and coffee will be on sale and there is also a charity raffle.

Gary and Gwenda Cole run a monthly tea dance at the the Pensioners' Hall. For details follow Gary on Facebook at Dance4leisure

A dance at the Embassy Centre, Skegness.