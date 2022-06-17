Popular music event part of new festival in Alford

Abi Moore will be playing at Music in the Marquee

The fifth 'Music In The Marquee' at Alford Manor House takes place during Alford Music and Arts Festival.

Running from Friday, July 8, through to Sunday, July 10, the festival will feature a whole weekend of live music, dance, drama, creative writing, arts and crafts taking place a venues all around the town.

Visitors will be invited to 'have a go' at many of the activities.

- as part of the first ever The Festival begins with a Schools Day on Friday 8th July. Local schools are staging a concert that evening at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar, Alford. There is also a performance of a one-act comedy Lockdown in Little Grimley staged by the STARS Theatre Group at Alford Corn Exchange.

On Saturday and Sunday, 9th and 10 July, we have a wonderful range of performances, workshops and displays in many venues throughout the town.

Music in the Marquee takes place takes place on Sunday, July 10, from midday until 3pm.

It is a chilled summer's afternoon gig at Alford Manor House, with free entry, running from midday until 3pm.

Headliner is Abi Moore. who is originally from Lincolnshire but now based in Nottingham.

Abi will be performing brand new material from her forthcoming new album, plus material from her previous three albums.

Support comes from Lincoln-based Americana duo The Rye Sisters, and Sleaford-based The Miracle Cure.