Popular paddling pools along Lincolnshire coast re-open for summer

The Fairy Dell in Skegness.

Popular paddling pools along the Lincolnshire coast have re-opened for the summer season.

The pools at Queens Park (Mablethorpe - LN12 2XA), The Fairy Dell (Skegness - PE25 3HW) and the new and improved Maple Leaf (Sutton on Sea - LN12 2ET) opened on Saturday for Spring Bank Holiday. They will remain open until the end of September.

Pools are run by East Lindsey District Council and are available for families to enjoy for free every day between 10am and 6pm, with no need to book.

The refurbished Maple Leaf pool and new children's play area opens following significant investment as part of the council's Seaview Colonnade project.

For more information on the district's paddling pools in Mablethorpe, Skegness and Sutton on Sea, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/8474/Paddling-Pools