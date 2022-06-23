Popular PCSO recovering from cancer delivers TV sets to ward that helped save her life

Residents in Skegness were shocked to hear the diagnosis of Michelle Collins just days after she launched a Mutual Gain project in the resort that offered funds for groups to make a difference in their communities.
However, even during her darkest moments – having seen the incredible work of the teams on the former private ward at Pilgrim Hospital, the Bostonian, which is now oncology – Michelle wanted to do something to help them and the visitors who stay to support patients while they are getting treatment.
Fellow members of the Phoenix Gym and Andy from the Gaff gym teamed up and as a result Michelle has been able to deliver 18 television sets to the ward.
“What a journey the last few months have been!,” said Michelle. “Time seems to be going so fast only seems like yesterday I finished my treatment and got to ring the bell and to being told I am in remission.
“When my journey started I made a promise to the Bostonian ward and the nurses who work on it I would help them in any way I could.
"They never give up and don't ask anything in return for what they do. The only thing they want is the ward to be a better place for their patients.
"So to that end I promised them I would help and recently my fiancé John and I were able to do that by delivering 18 tellies ensuring that every patient now has one in their room.”
Jack from the Phoenix gym and Andy from the Gaff gym went along for the presentation. “I wanted them to see what an impactive difference something as common as a telly would make to the patients on the ward.
“Cancer is a fight so many face. But I didn't face it alone the nurses on the Bostonian were there with me every step of the way as was my partner. Then there were my colleagues from work and fellow crew of the lifeboat. The community of Skegness along with some true friends all fought with me and I can never say thank you enough.”