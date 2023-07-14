Register
Popular rock ‘n’ roll show tour heading for coast

The world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day is back on the road and heading to Skegness next month.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
That'll Be The Day will be at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on August 27.
That’ll Be The Day will be at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on August 27.

Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s.

First performed in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year.

This sensational show has been touring solidly for over three decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly.

Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, audiences are invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble

cast, and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.

The tour of this beloved production will be infused with the same unique formula that fans have come to know and love, promising some old favourites as well as some thrilling new additions that will delight both old and new fans alike.

That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through

post-show bucket collections.

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day commented: “Well, here we are, just starting rehearsals for That’ll Be The Day show 38!

"Over the years, we’ve always strived for excellence both in performance and production.

"We have developed a close relationship with our many loyal fans, and our aim every year is to give them an evening to remember and to lift

spirits.”

That’ll Be The Day will That’ll Be The Day will open in August in Weston-super-Mare before heading to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on August 27. A three-hour show the age range is over 12 years.

The full cast and creative team of the show will be announced in due course.

For tickets visit embassytheatre.co.uk/ Full details are also available atthatllbetheday.com/

