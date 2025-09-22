Positive activity programme pitches up in Gainsborough

Young people in Gainsborough are benefitting from a new hands-on activity programme - helping to build key life-skills and inspiring them to play a positive role in their community.

Last year, Lincolnshire residents were invited to have their say on what would make their community feel safer and help stop people engaging in anti-social behaviour.

More than 1,000 people shared their ideas, with many residents saying they would like to see more education and positive activities for young people to join.

The feedback has shaped the ‘Beyond’ project, an exciting new education programme taking place in schools and communities across the county.

Coun Alex McGonigle, executive member for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council, pictured with council staff at a 'Beyond' park day in Gainsborough

And after already making a positive impact in Sleaford, Gainsborough is the next community to benefit.

Lincolnshire County Council is working with The Gainsborough Academy, Queen Elizabeth High School and Kirton Academy, enabling 12 to 14-year-olds to access a range of events and activities.

Scenario-based activities will encourage the students to consider the impact the decisions they take may have on fellow residents, boosting emotional resilience, self-awareness, communication and problem-solving skills.

As well as working in schools, young people will also have the opportunity to take part in a 12-week programme of council-led ’Beyond’ community events.

Well-attended sessions have already been held at Aisby Walk, The Levellings and Richmond Park, where young people joined sports activities, tested their skills in a football speed challenge, and more.

The programme will lead to a week of community social action and be capped off by a special community celebration event led by participants.

Coun Alex McGonigle, executive councillor for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “People told us they wanted to see more positive activities for our young people to get involved with in their communities and that’s what the Beyond programme is delivering – we’re using the power of activities to connect communities, providing a platform for our young people to learn new skills whilst having fun.

“After a great start in Sleaford, we’re pitching up in Gainsborough and we hope to visit more communities across Lincolnshire, reaching as many of our young people as possible.”

To find out more about when and where the activities are taking place follow the Safer Lincolnshire Facebook and X accounts.

If you could offer further opportunities for children and young people within your local community and would like to get involved email [email protected].