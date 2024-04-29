'Positive results' as crime in Lincolnshire falls in last 12 months
Figures released from the Office for National Statistics showed drops in burglary; violence against the person; stalking and harassment; criminal damage and arson; vehicle offences and bicycle theft.
The fall in recorded crime for Lincolnshire was ahead of the national drop of -1 per cent.
Chief Constable, Paul Gibson, said: “These are really positive results that reflect the hard work and diligence of all of our teams.
“It’s encouraging to see the impact that we’re making on the particularly distressing crime of burglary, which can have a profound effect on victims.
“Through our Beating Burglary Together initiative, and our commitment to all burglaries of homes, we are making a real difference.
“This is one of our top priorities because we know it’s a significant concern for our communities, so we’ll continue to focus on targeting offenders.
“We know that offences such as criminal damage can also have a real impact on people, so it’s pleasing to see that recorded crime in that area has also fallen.”
The statistics show falls in 16 of the 20 measurable crime types. However, there were rises in shoplifting; drug offences; possession of weapons offences; and miscellaneous crimes against society .
CC Gibson continued: “It’s encouraging that we’ve seen drops in the vast majority of crime types, but the work to target offenders and bring them to justice continues.
“Our commitment is to making sure that we put victims at the heart of everything we do, and we will not be complacent in doing so.
“I’d like to say thank you to the officers and staff at Lincolnshire Police whose tireless work helps to make our county a safe place to live, work and visit.
“Equally, the people who give up their time to volunteer with us are vital in helping us with our ongoing ambition to drive down crime rates.
“We also couldn’t do this without the help and support of the many other organisations we regularly work with around the county, and who share our aims to protect and keep people safe.”