Post-Christmas lunch lifts the spirits among Ruskington’s isolated and vulnerable residents

According to research January 15 is referred to ‘Blue Monday’ and January 16-23 are the dates seen as having the highest incidence of depression reported in the UK.

Warm spaces are run each week over the winter by volunteers at Ruskington Methodist Church on Chapel Street on Fridays 11am-3pm and All Saints parish church at The Old School House, Wednesdays 10am-12pm, to combat the long, dark nights, isolation, short days and poor weather adding to the general decline of mood after Christmas.

The motto of Warm Spaces in Ruskington is ‘Don’t be alone, cold or hungry’ and so volunteers at the Friday group held a post-Christmas lunch followed by entertainment at the Methodist Church on Saturday, January 20, for any vulnerable, lonely or isolated members of the community wishing to lift their spirits and get out of the house.

The event was well-attended.

1 . L-R Kath Martin, Judith Kirk, Rev Colin Martin, Oana Marian L-R Kath Martin, Judith Kirk, Rev Colin Martin and Oana Marian. serving up meals at Ruskington Methodist church's post-Christmas lunch. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . L-R Viv Steadman, Fiona Garland, Trev Steadman, Carol Clarke L-R Viv Steadman, Fiona Garland, Trev Steadman and Carol Clarke at Ruskington's post-Christmas lunch. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R Pauline Cunningham, Muriel Yelland L-R Pauline Cunningham and Muriel Yelland at Ruskington Methodist Church's post-Christmas lunch. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

4 . mssp-200124-6.JPG Ruskington residents enjoy the post-Christmas lunch. Photo: David Dawson