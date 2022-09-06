Post-humous album finished with 'little help from friends'

Joe Drewery, Corinne Drewery, Tom Milner, Paul Drewery. Photo by Andy Connell

Anton Drewery was a much-loved musician and was in the process of releasing his first album, With A Little Help, before he died in February.

Born into a musical household, Anton’s dad Rae played bass with a blues band that supported big names including The Moody Blues and Tom Jones, while his mum Elaine sang with Louth’s Southwold jazz band.

At age nine, Anton taught himself to play guitar and was writing his own songs and played in several bands in his school days, while training to be a carpenter.

A few years later, a surprise phone call came from his sister Corinne, of popular 80s band Swing Out Sister, who were recording at the famous Abbey Road Studios.

Anton and son Joe jumped in the car and drove down to London and the three of them were able to record a demo of debut single You Should Be Ashamed.

The demos remained in the vaults for several years until they were recently discovered and, with additional backing vocals from Corinne, a chance hearing by DJ Janice Long lead to a live session and sent Anton’s single, You Should Be Ashamed, into the iTunes charts.

Anton then recorded at Louth's Pumphouse Studio, along with son Joe on guitar, brother Paul on drums and additional drums by Phil Wilson, and it was completed before he passed away in February this year.

His album was officially launched posthumously at the Kings Head in Louth on Sunday August 14, and a huge crowd of Anton’s friends and family attended to hear the completed album.

Corrine Drewery, Anton’s sister, said: “What a great tribute to my brother Anton, to have such a great crowd of friends, family and followers of his music all sharing the love and listening to Anton's album at the Kings Head, a great venue where Anton regularly performed with his band The What.