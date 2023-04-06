Register
Potters throwing open doors for first Open Studios event

​People who want to try their hand at throwing their own pots are invited to come along to an open studio event

By Rachel Armitage
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Oxcombe Pottery is hosting an Open Studio. Photo: Andrew WeekesOxcombe Pottery is hosting an Open Studio. Photo: Andrew Weekes
Oxcombe Pottery is hosting an Open Studio. Photo: Andrew Weekes

​Oxcombe Pottery, situated off Bluestone Heath Road, is throwing open its doors on Sunday (April 16) for their very first Open Studios.

There will be a selection of ceramics, made by potters at Oxcombe, on sale, plus studio tours and throwing demonstrations where visitors can have a go at throwing a pot themselves, and children can also make an eco-friendly wildflower seed owl to take away.

Visitors will also be able to chat with exhibitors and staff to learn more about the range of creative opportunities available at Oxcombe.

Holly’s Garden Kitchen will be serving refreshments and lunch throughout the day, to enjoy in Oxcombe’s gardens.

The Open Studios Event will run from 10am to 4pm, entrance fee is £1.50 adults, and free for children. Disabled parking and WC available.

In celebration of Lincolnshire Wold’s AONB’s 50th Anniversary, Oxcombe Church will also have a small display about life and recreation in the Lincolnshire Wolds over the last 50 years, showing how this farming landscape has evolved.

Since 2014, Oxcombe has developed as a ceramics education space which attracts participants from across the county. It has expanded to also run art classes and other creative and well-being activities and is now a thriving business in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

For more information about events and activities at Oxcombe, visit www.oxcombepottery.co.uk or ring 01507 534238.