Pottery exhibition space to throw open its doors

Oxcombe Pottery is holding an open weekend.

Oxcombe Pottery, located at Oxcombe Farm opposite the village’s All Saints Church, is throwing open its doors next weekend on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September, for a selling exhibition of local creativity in fine art and ceramics.

Since 2014, the owner of the manor of Oxcombe, Susanna Gorst, has developed a ceramics education space which attracts participants from across the county, as well as running art classes and other activities.

Spokesman Clare Briers said: “The whole environment is just wonderful, surrounded by Wolds countryside, and it just lended itself to offering art classes.”

With classes now operating out of three of the barns on the estate, dozens of people come from all over the area to create their own works of art, and it was decided that the artists should have their very own exhibition to show off their talents.

Twenty exhibiting artists and makers, plus a group show of work by regular pottery class attendees, will fill the studios with artwork in this first ever exhibition for the venue.

The show will be open between 10am to 4pm, with refreshments also being served, and everyone is invited to this free event at Oxcombe.

There will also be a private viewing on Friday, September 23.