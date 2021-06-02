Pre-loved bike 'recycled' at new donation station

The launch of the bike donation site.

Through the scheme, organised by local charity R-evolution, people will hand in their unwanted bikes at the collection point at Normanby Hall Golf Course. From there, they will be refurbished into safe, working cycles and loaned to residents who may not have the means to acquire them themselves.

The scheme has already seen bikes provided to more than 1,500 people across Lincolnshire and Yorkshire become more active or helping them to travel to work and school.

Cycles in all conditions will be gratefully received at the Pro Shop at Normanby Hall Golf Course, open daily from 7.30am to 7.30pm.

Brigg and Goole MP, Andrew Percy, officially opened the donation station on Friday May 21, with leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Councillor Rob Waltham, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – rural, Coun Carl Sherwood and John Marshall, CEO of R-evolution.

Coun Sherwood said: “I am thrilled to see this fantastic scheme peddle into Normanby Hall Golf Course. Our ambition is to see more and more people enjoying life on two wheels – an opportunity that no one should be denied.

“Cycling is a fantastic form of exercise that helps people to keep well. At the same time, it brings important environmental benefits, contributing to the council’s drive to further reduce carbon emissions.

“I would call on anyone who has an unused bicycle gathering dust at home to donate it, it could bring a real boost to a local resident, helping them to stay connected in their community.”

News of the bicycle donation station follows a major programme of works to further improve the cycle network in Scunthorpe.

Cash was received through the Government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund to create new cycle lanes, dedicated access routes, additional signage and secure cycle parking bays to encourage more people to cycle into the town.

Cyclists are also being invited to have their say on plans to improve and create cycling routes across North Lincolnshire. Take the survey on our website.