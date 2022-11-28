Premier League and Women's Super League trophies at launch of Horncastle Barclay's

Footballing trophies were guests of honour at the launch of a new banking hub at Horncastle library.

Kerry Dixon, Matt Mattews and Lou Fisher Barclays in the Community team.

Back in July, Barclays bank has confirmed it will close its Horncastle branch, but that a service will be available for Barclays customers in the town to access their accounts and talk to an assistant in Horncastle Library, located on Wharf Road.

To officially launch the replacement service at Horncastle Library – which has been operating for a few weeks now – the team at Barclay’s arranged for the Premier League trophy and the Women’s Super League trophy to be on site on Thursday (November 24) and invited St Lawrence School pupils to visit and cut the ribbon.

Kerry Dixon, local leader for Barclays said the launch on Thursday was a fantastic day, with more than 200 people – including some very excited school children – attending from the local community:

Students and Staff from LWF St Lawrence School at the launch.

“We were delighted to officially launch the Barclays Local banking service here at Horncastle Library on Thursday,” she said, “The community were so excited to get the opportunity to see the Barclays Premier League and Women’s Super League trophies.“This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on the local high street, albeit in a different location."

Barclays has been rolling out its community banking sites in the UK, providing customers with access to a colleague in settings such as libraries, community centres and shopping centres, and there are now more than 150 community banking sites across the UK.

Barclays colleagues in Horncastle are based in the library on Monday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm, where staff will be able to offer general advice and help for customers with basic banking, such as transfers between accounts, change of address, setting up mobile banking and amending direct debits and standing orders.

As the Barclays Local service is a cashless site, banking transactions including cash deposits and withdrawals will need to be completed at the Post Office.

Jack Wells from LWF St Lawrence School with Kerry Dixon cutting the ribbon.