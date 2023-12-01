Skegness Pier is set to become a winter wonderland with preparations underway for a Christmas market and ice skating.

The original Victorian Pier is the perfect setting for the brand new festive event, which starts on Friday, December 15.

As well as an enchanting ice skating deck, there will be festive market stalls and steaming hot drinks.

According to the Pier, the ice skating deck will feature a synthetic ice that will get a daily 'glaze', similar to the type used at Nottingham's Winter Wonderland.

Already the new event is being welcomed on social media. Philippa Dunham commented: “Brilliant idea. At last someone with a vision and putting it into action. Happy Christmas to all of you.”

The experience will be available from Friday, December 15, to Tuesday, January 2.

Young visitors can also enjoy Breakfast with Santa at Captain Kids. This takes place at 10am every weekend up to December 24.

You can choose between a continental or cooked breakfast, meet and greet with Santa and receive a gift!

Book your visit through [email protected]

You can make a day of it with a visit to Santa’s Grotto at the Hive in Skegness.

Mandy Jayne has taken her children and said: “It is absolutely fab and well worth a visit. Children get to meet the elves and get a gift from Santa

"There are photo opportunities, the Christmas themed ice bar, glitter tattoos, opportunities to write a letter to santa and make Christmas cards,, hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows and a giant cookie.

"A wonderful wonderful experience for your little ones!”