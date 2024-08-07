Prepare for the most terrifying journey of your life in Skegness
Spine-chilling Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation television series ever made.
It premiers its spine-chilling stage show at the Embassy Theatre next month as part of its nationwide tour.
Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with husband Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, the audience is set to be shaking in their seats.
Yvette started out in her career as the youngest presenter on Blue Peter and went on with Karl to present the Most Haunted series on the Living channel, via their own production company, followed by Ghosthunting With….
At the Embassy Theatre, she and the team will be presenting the Most Haunted All-time Top 10 Scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.
Audience members will be taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.
In this show, we are told, no one is safe and “seeing is believing”.
Most Haunted Live comes to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, on Sunday, September 29.
Tickets are £29.50 and the show starts at 7.30pm.
To book a ticket, visit embassytheatre.co.uk
Visit Facebook for the Most Haunted Experience And LIVE Feeds.
