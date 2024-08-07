Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, brings Most Haunted Live to Skegness.

Prepare to embark on the on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life when Most Haunted Live comes to a theatre in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spine-chilling Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation television series ever made.

It premiers its spine-chilling stage show at the Embassy Theatre next month as part of its nationwide tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with husband Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, the audience is set to be shaking in their seats.

Yvette started out in her career as the youngest presenter on Blue Peter and went on with Karl to present the Most Haunted series on the Living channel, via their own production company, followed by Ghosthunting With….

At the Embassy Theatre, she and the team will be presenting the Most Haunted All-time Top 10 Scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Audience members will be taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this show, we are told, no one is safe and “seeing is believing”.

Most Haunted Live comes to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, on Sunday, September 29.

Tickets are £29.50 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

To book a ticket, visit embassytheatre.co.uk

Visit Facebook for the Most Haunted Experience And LIVE Feeds.