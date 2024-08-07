Prepare for the most terrifying journey of your life in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:59 BST
Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal,  brings Most Haunted Live to Skegness.Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal,  brings Most Haunted Live to Skegness.
Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal,  brings Most Haunted Live to Skegness.
Prepare to embark on the on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life when Most Haunted Live comes to a theatre in Skegness.

Spine-chilling Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation television series ever made.

It premiers its spine-chilling stage show at the Embassy Theatre next month as part of its nationwide tour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with husband Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, the audience is set to be shaking in their seats.

Yvette started out in her career as the youngest presenter on Blue Peter and went on with Karl to present the Most Haunted series on the Living channel, via their own production company, followed by Ghosthunting With….

At the Embassy Theatre, she and the team will be presenting the Most Haunted All-time Top 10 Scares, complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

Audience members will be taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In this show, we are told, no one is safe and “seeing is believing”.

Most Haunted Live comes to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, on Sunday, September 29.

Tickets are £29.50 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

To book a ticket, visit embassytheatre.co.uk

Visit Facebook for the Most Haunted Experience And LIVE Feeds.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice