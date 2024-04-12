PREVIEW: Dan Sealey: From Albert Hall to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness

Dan Sealey: From Albert Hall to the Music Hall comes to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

The Embassy Theatre in Skegness has teamed up with Live & Local along with performers and West End stars to bring theatregoers an exclusive season of events Upstairs at the Embassy this spring

Dan Sealey takes the spotlight after a notable career with bands such as Ocean Colour Scene and Cosmotheka,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An entertaining evening of music and conversation is promised that tells the story of Dan’s unusual and unorthodox career in the music industry – from working in a factory to playing at the Albert Hall in the space of a week, through to performing Music Hall songs with his father, Dave Sealey, and everything in between.

Starting his career with folk rock band Ocean Colour Scene touring the world and playing headline slots at major festivals for over a decade, Dan went on to co-found the band Merrymouth with Simon Fowler, which also featured award-winning musicians John McCusker, Andy Cutting and a guest appearance from Chas Hodges (Chas and Dave). Merrymouth went on to release two critically acclaimed studio albums. Dan has written songs featured on Ocean Colour Scene albums and on both Merrymouth albums. He also writes all of the songs for Merrymaker – a project which involves making music and creating visuals about the big events going on in the world right now; an artistic push back and a musical commentary on the times we’re living in.

In 2017, Dan re-formed the legendary Music Hall double act, Cosmotheka, with his father Dave (one half of the original duo). Huge on the folk scene throughout the 1980s and 90s, Cosmotheka (then made up of Dave and Al Sealey) toured the world with Chas and Dave, had several of their own Radio Two programmes and made multiple TV appearances until ‘Al’, Dan’s uncle, sadly passed away.

On deciding to take the band back out on the road, Dan and his father had great fun headlining Bromyard folk festival, Whitby, Towersey, Sidmouth, Broadstairs and Upton to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan is a seasoned performer, has played in all variety of venues and has a great rapport with audiences. His solo show is a whistlestop tour of his non-stop musical career over the past twenty years and will feature some new material too! Perfect for music fans.

Upstairs @ the Embassy Tickets: £15

Thursday, April 18, 7:30pm