Prezzo has partnered with Feeding Britain, a leading charity that helps provide meals to vulnerable people and families on low income, to provide an additional 15,000 meals and create special moments for everyone this Christmas.

To support the “Love Every Moment This Christmas” campaign, Prezzo and Feeding Britain are inviting everyone to get involved in two ways.

Firstly, you can nominate unsung heroes within your community who have done amazing things over the last 12 months and deserve to be celebrated.

Prezzo and Feeding Gainsborough are helping feed vulnerable families

Maybe they delivered meals or helped raise vital funds, or they went above and beyond to help look after vulnerable people during the pandemic.

Simply visit www.prezzorestaurants.co.uk/christmas/heroes to nominate and share an inspiring story of someone special for their chance to receive VIP treatment at their local Prezzo with friends and family.

If you’re not able to nominate a local hero, but would love to still show your support, you can visit www.feedingbritain.org/donations/prezzo/ to donate and help Feeding Britain and Prezzo provide more meals for vulnerable people in the UK, all from as little as £2.

Karen Jones, chairman at Prezzo, said: “Last year, we didn't get the chance to make Christmas memories with family, friends and loved ones.

“This year will be different. We’re delighted that this Christmas we will be able to welcome and celebrate with our customers.

“That’s why we want to help bring our communities together and allow them to make new memories and love every moment. We’re delighted to be working with Feeding Britain to celebrate local heroes and to be raising vital funds for the incredible work that they do across the UK.”