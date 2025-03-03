'Pride' set to return to Skegness bringing colour and love to new venue

Last year hundreds of people travelled from afar to enjoy the day and the headline finale act featuring West End stars Queenz

Skegness is once again preparing for a wave of colour and love when East Coast Pride returns for its second festival.

The announcement comes following a successful first ‘Pride’ event in the resort last year, when hundreds of people travelled from as far as Birmingham, Glasgow, Brighton and London to enjoy the day and the headline finale act featuring West End stars Queenz.

This September, we are promised entertainment for all the family at a full line-up of zones, all of which remain free of charge.

East Coast Pride, now a registered charity, is organised solely by volunteers. This year’s zone’s include:

● The Pride Park Stage sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks - Located in the Tower Gardens

● Family & Inclusive Sports Zone - Located in Tower Gardens

● Pride Market & Food Square - Located in Tower Gardens

● Blue Light Zone hosted with RNLI Skegness - Located around the RNLI Lifeboat Station on Tower

Esplanade.

● Arts & Flag Garden - Located in Compass Gardens on Tower Esplanade

● Hildreds Family Zone - Located at The Hildreds Centre on Lumley Road

The full artist lineup of family-friendly acts appearing on The Pride Park Stage (sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks) will be announced in the coming months.

In addition, businesses are coming together to extend celebrations so people can enjoy the whole weekend in the host town.

An official l After Party wll be held on the Saturday night, this year across two floors at the mirror-balled venues of the Three Monkeys, Skegness. Other local businesses that wish to organise events around the Pride weekend are invited to get in touch via the website so they can be included in the event What’s On Guide.

In edition to a colourful day of entertainment, East Coast Pride has been working in conjunction with local and national charities and support services to once again showcase and highlight all the amazing work they do in the area.

One major change for this year is there will be no activities on Grand Parade, with part of the event moving into Tower Gardens, kindly provided by Skegness Town Council.

Organisers say this will allow for more space for attendees, and an improved visitor experience following the success of the space in 2024 for the Family Zone.

Volunteer Chair of East Coast Pride commented: "I cannot actually believe we can finally let everyone know the amazing plans we have been working so hard on for months!

"East Coast Pride embodies the pulse of inclusivity, and this year, we're thrilled to transform the Tower Gardens into a vibrant canvas of celebration.

" Each zone, from the exciting Pride Park Stage sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks to the calming Arts & Flag Garden, showcases the strength and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This event is a labour of love for all of our dedicated volunteers, and is a vibrant declaration of coming together and love, marking another significant step forward for equality on the East Coast.

"Here's to making history in our new location and creating a world of unconditional acceptance."

East Coast Pride wishes to thank all the businesses, including Coastal Caravan Breaks, The Hildreds Centre, as well as many other local and national businesses, including Micronclean, Three Monkeys, and Skegness Pier. Without their support, this historic event would not be possible.

Organisers will give a presentation about the event on Saturday, September 13, at Wednesday’s meeting at Skegness Town Council, starting at 7pm in the Tower Gardens Pavilion. More details about the event can be found at www.eastcoastpride.co.uk