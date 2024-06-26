Primary school debuts new outdoor and sensory areas

Horncastle Primary School's new EYF outdoor area. Pupils pictured with teacher Mrs Jess Withers and headteacher Mr Andrew Cook.

​Youngsters at the town’s primary school now have a brand new outdoor area to enhance their learning – and those with SEND also have a new room at their disposal.

​Horncastle Primary School’s Early Years Foundation's outdoor area has just undergone a facelift, with the older equipment making way for brand new play equipment and a host of other features.

The new outdoor area boasts a new sand play area, an outdoor reading shelter, construction area, climbing structure, a show time area, and water play area, designed to boost children's communication and language and physical development.

It is also hoped that a new wilding area with a pond will be created at a later date, and EYF teacher Mrs Jessica Withers said that the feedback from pupils and parents has been extremely positive:

Horncastle Primary School in the new EYF outdoor area's reading corner. From left: Hettie Marshman, 4, Hudson Swain, 5, and Evie Williams, 5.

"We are thrilled with this new provision – the recent development of our Reception outdoor area has given the children an engaging and inspiring space which captures the imagination of our young children's minds,” she said, "The children now have daily opportunities to build their gross motor skills though climbing and digging in the sand pit, which the children really enjoy.

"It has also enhanced their imaginative play with new role play and den building areas and problem solving skills with water exploration and construction areas.”

Pupils at the school with SEND have also been introduced to the school’s new Sensory room, which offers interactive floors, walls, an aromatherapy fan, a wind machine, and a range of interactive educational games.

It also serves as a quiet room where children can come and rest and regroup if they feel overwhelmed.

Pictured in the new snad play area, from left: Chase Trapmore, 5, Evadine Pascoe, 5, and Arlo Boughtwood, 5.

Shecaniah Morgan, SENCO inclusion lead, said that the children’s favourite had proven to be the smell of the seaside, which can be pumped into the space while the pupils can catch fish with their hands and feet in the interactive sea on the floor and walls.

Shecaniah said: “We are so excited at the arrival of our new, state of the art sensory room! This will enhance the curriculum on offer here at Horncastle especially for those with the most complex needs.

“These features mean that pupils can fully immerse themselves in sensory learning activities, such as experiencing going to the beach in a safe and predictable environment.