Prince Charles to visit Lincolnshire for RAF graduation parade

HRH Prince Charles during his visit to RAF College Cranwellin July 2020. Photo: RAF

The Prince of Wales, who is Marshal of the Royal Air Force, will attend the parade of around 600 graduates from RAF College Cranwell and RAF Halton who qualified during the Covid pandemic without any guests in attendance.

His Royal Highness will act as the Reviewing Officer, accompanied by the Commandant, Air Commodore Andrew Dickens, to inspect some of the aviators on the parade ground and make a short speech.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be joined by around 1,500 guests as well as the Chief of the Defence Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff.

Prince Charles arriving at RAF Cranwell in 1971.

Prince Charles will receive a Royal Salute before watching a fly past over the College (weather permitting). His Royal Highness, as Reviewing

Following the parade His Royal Highness will meet aviators and their families at a reception in the RAF College.

In 2008 he attended his son, Prince William’s graduation at the college.

Prince Charles last visited RAF Cranwell on July 16, 2020 when he acted as the Reviewing Officer of a socially distanced graduation ceremony. He also attended a graduation ceremony as Reviewing Officer in 2001.Prince Charles also began his own career in the Armed Services in March 1971, when he started an attachment with the RAF at Cranwell.