Princess of Wales flies in to visit RAF typhoons

Arriving by helicopter to the RAF station the Princess of Wales was driven over to the Typhoon Quick Reaction headquarters and was introduced to the station’s work, including its role in overseas operations.

During her visit she was briefed on recent missions, such as NATO deployments to Poland, and how the RAF station was recently awarded the ‘Stainforth Trophy’ for demonstrating excellence on operational activities. She also viewed facilities such as the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility and the Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft.

HRH was led up to look inside the cockpit, where she quizzed personnel from RAF Coningsby about the aircraft.

Princess Kate also met a number of of Quick Reaction Alert personnel, who protect UK airspace, with the station one of two QRA fighter stations in the UK alongside RAF Lossiemouth, in Scotland.

She also visited the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility, which provides integrated training environments for pilots to train and carry out complex training exercises, where she had a go on the simulator.

Kate also took time to meet the Welfare Team and families of personnel and all felt she took the time to take in interest in everyone she spoke to, despite running a little late.

While sitting down for a cup of tea, Her Royal Highness was handed three cuddly plane toys for her children George, Charlotte and Louis, which she said they will 'absolutely love'.

Commenting on the importance of belonging to young recruits, she said: “That sense of community, that sense of family is very important for them.

“We were just saying on the way over here, life in general is becoming so disconnected in so many ways.”

The senior royal impressed personnel with many of them describing her as 'down to earth' and 'genuine'.

Her appointment as Royal Honorary Air Commodore was part of a series of new military titles granted by King Charles, which also included roles with the Fleet Air Arm and the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards.

1 . 54827417250_6e1498e301_k.jpg The princess of Wales takes a look inside the cockpit. Photo: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

2 . 54826888107_e4455b6bc0_k.jpg Princess Kate has a go on a Typhoon simulator. Photo: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

3 . 54827391678_aa3a2ae374_k.jpg Princess Kate is led around the RAF station. Photo: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

4 . 54828068080_0b8156cc89_k.jpg The Princess of Wales is greeted by Italian air force personnel at Coningsby too. Photo: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace