Procession of motorcycling Santas being organised for Boston

The Market Place, Boston, the starting point for the planned Santa motorcyle procession.

The event is due to start in the Market Place tomorrow (Saturday, December 18) at 5pm and finish at 7pm.

Anyone with a motorcycle is invited dress up as Father Christmas and decorate their bike in festive decorations to ride around Boston, spreading festive cheer.

It has been organised by Ricardo Lopes, 26, of Boston, who said he wanted to raise spirits amid the challenge of Covid-19.

“I’ve got children of my own and when they see Santa they get so excited,” he told the Standard.