Proclamation of Queen's death and the ascension of King Charles III

Julian Cousins, Coun Fiona Martin, Francis, Dr Ian Marshman, curate of churches Rev Lynne Hawkins and Rev Charles Patrick.

Horncastle's proclamation of King Charles III as our monarch was held in front of the Post Office in the Market Place on Sunday, .

To read the proclamation, Horncastle Town Councillor Fiona Martin MBE introduced Deputy Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Francis J.F.M. Dymoke DL, patron of the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, whose chairman, Dr Ian Marshman, organised the event.

The title of King's Champion has been in the Dymoke family, of Scrivelsby, since at least the time of King Richard II in the 1300.

Rev Charles Patrick addresses the crowd during the Proclamation.

The crowd then gave three cheers for King Charles III after the proclamation and prayers were led by the Rector of Horncastle, Rev. Canon Charles Patrick.

Dr Ian Marshman said: “It was wonderful to see the people of Horncastle turn out for the Proclamation of our new King Charles III.

“Thank you to Coun Martin for introducing, Deputy Lieutenant Francis Dymoke for reading the proclamation, Rev Canon Charles Patrick for leading prayers and Julian Cousins for organising the sound.

“This was all organised at almost no notice by volunteers, so apologies if people were left out. But we wanted to make sure that this historic moment was marked here in Horncastle and that we continued the tradition of proclamations in the Market Place.”

Julian Cousins at the proclamation.

A book of condolence is open for signing and floral tributes can be laid at St Mary’s Parish Church.