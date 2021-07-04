Progress made on affordable housing in East Lindsey despite pandemic

Latest news

Homes England data shows building started or was completed on 161 affordable homes in East Lindsey in 2020-21 – 115 more than the previous year.

However, the number of schemes was much lower than 2017-18, when 248 affordable homes started being built or were delivered.

Homes England is sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to fund new affordable housing schemes.

Of the schemes finished in the year to March, 82 affordable homes were completed in the area, including 61 affordable rentals and 21 affordable ownership homes.

Across England, 28,191 affordable homes were started in 2020-21 – 21 per cent fewer than the previous year.

The proportion of affordable homes completed also dropped by 15 per cent, to 24,023.

Housing charity Shelter says with over a million households on the waiting list for a social home, any drop in affordable house building was a big problem.

Polly Neate, the charity’s chief executive, said: “If this slowdown continues because developers lose confidence, the dream of a safe and secure future gets even further out of reach for many.”

Peter Freeman, Homes England chairman, said he was confident the housing sector would recover, thanks also to a new £12 billion Government-backed scheme.