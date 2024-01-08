Progress on new asylum centre at former RAF Scampton seems to have slowed down

Progress on the Home Office’s planned asylum centre at RAF Scampton has been notably subdued during the festive period, leading to tension among residents anticipating the arrival of asylum seekers.

Although contractors continue to be seen on site, there have been no significant developments in recent weeks.

This stagnation strikes some as odd, particularly after Mrs Justice Thornon dismissed West Lindsey District Council’s claims that the development was proceeding unlawfully.

Following the High Court ruling, the council has confirmed that its Stop Notice, which requires a cessation of all construction work, remains in effect.

This notice will continue to be enforced until the Home Office addresses the specific concerns around preserving heritage on the site.

However, Coun Roger Patterson (Conservative) observed that the government agency has previously failed to comply with this order.

He expected progress at RAF Scampton’s site to pick up following the court’s decision, but noted that the council is now planning an appeal against the ruling.

He said: “I don’t think anybody is doing anything on the runway. It doesn’t appear that there has been any work done in weeks now. I do wonder if it is because of the Stop Notice and whether they have finally decided to respect it. Unless, of course, they know something we don’t.”

Looking forward, Coun Patterson is hopeful that James Cleverly, the newly appointed Home Secretary and MP for Braintree, will decide to “pull the plug” on the plans to house up to 2,000 male migrants, largely from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, at the former home of the Dambusters.

He added: “There is an election coming up and one of these asylum centres is in his constituency.”

Sarah Carter, leader of the Save Our Scampton campaign group, also observed quietness around the site.

She addressed circulating rumours about asylum seekers already being housed at the former RAF base, dismissing them as unfounded.

She said: “This rumour comes around every couple of weeks but without any evidence; you can’t take it for gospel.”