Project to upskill workforce ‘confirms Government’s  continued commitment to Lincolnshire coast’

Three-hundred and 70 employees along the Lincolnshire coast have been upskilled to develop their careers and provide the workforce businesses need to thrive.

A brand-new campus for Skegness TEC is one of the projects praised.

An event in Skegness has celebrated the achievements of the three-year Coastal Communities project, and re-affirmed future investment in Lincolnshire’s coast.

Utilising funding from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund, the project focus has been to fill the skills gaps in the coastal community. The event heard from businesses and young people who have benefited from the project, as well as the opportunities that come next.

In a video introduction to the event, the Minister for Levelling Up, Dehenna Davison MP, praised the work done and gave the Government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and training in coastal areas.

Providing training courses to more than 370 individuals working in 50 different businesses has supported employers with the local workforce they need, and supported developments towards a year-round visitor economy, allowing local business to grow.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at the county council, said stories about how the programme has launched fulfilling careers for individuals have been inspiring.

He said: “The Lincolnshire coast has the most seasonal economy of any coastal resort in England.

“Recruiting and keeping employees has always been a challenge within the tourism sector, and our intense summer season can be a barrier to offering staff training opportunities.

“But this project highlights that there is so much good work going on to help employers with training needs.

"The stories about how the programme has launched fulfilling careers for individuals are really inspiring.

“I’m also delighted that government ministers have recognised the success and value of this work and reaffirmed a commitment to level up the country – with coastal areas fully included.”

The project started in 2019, when Lincolnshire County Council in partnership with the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, secured £370K, from the Coastal Communities Fund for a visitor economy careers, employment and skills programme on the Greater Lincolnshire coast. A celebration and learning event took place on 30 November 2022.

Ruth Carver CEO of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “This community focused programme has tested different ways of inspiring and training local people through out-of-season short courses. This helped employers during their busy summer season and it has demonstrated what works well. One of the exciting schemes for the future is the development of a brand-new campus for Skegness TEC which will attract even more local people into further education and training in areas such as digital skills, motor vehicle, construction and engineering without having to travel too far.

“The commitment to develop our coast doesn’t end with this programme. The County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP continue to work with partners to growing our local economy, to supporting businesses to fully utilise technology and digital opportunities, and to up-skilling our workforce”.

