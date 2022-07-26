Prolific Gainsborough shop thief has been caught by Lincolnshire Police

The individuals carried out thefts across a range of shops throughout Lincolnshire, with goods ranging from cleaning products and toys to alcohol, chocolate and general groceries.

The thefts took place between March and July in all cases, officers were able to build an intelligence picture on each person responsible which enabled the prosecutions.

Lincolnshire Police are now investigating where and who the goods have been sold on to, and whether there is an individual or groups handling the stolen goods once they are taken.

Bonner is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court for sentencing

Among those responsible is Nyree Bonner, 48, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

Bonner has been charged with six counts of theft for goods including cleaning products, clothing, plants and toys totaling around to £500.

The thefts took place in Gainsborough in June. She also pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted theft and two assaults.

She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 27, for sentencing.

Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ian Richardson said: “Shop thefts have a significant impact on the staff and local community, and they deserved our attention.

"I am really pleased to say that these results mean we can provide the stores being targeted, and their employees, with some respite from constant battle of dealing with shop theft. It can be incredibly intimidating in many circumstances, as well as have a financial impact on the staff in those stores.

"The motivations of those committing these offences are purely to satisfy their own needs without thought to the people who would be affected.

"Being able to have a positive impact on crime for a victim is why I joined policing in the first place.