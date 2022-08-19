Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nyree Bonner, 48, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough, has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and a Community Order after being convicted of six counts of theft of goods including cleaning products, clothing, plants and toys.

The thefts took place at shops in the town including Heron Foods, Tesco, Marks and Spencer, Wilkinsons and Morrisons.

The most recent offending took place in June, but Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard how her offending dated back to January 2021 when considering the CBO and Community Order.

The hearing also took into account a failure to surrender to court in May 2021. She had also pleaded guilty to attempted theft and two incidents of assaults.

Her Community Order requires her to have treatment for drug dependency either by or under the direction of the charity We Are With You for six months.

Her three-year CBO, which started on August 10, has conditions not to enter any retail premises in Gainsborough except Caddy’s Cabin in Trinity Street and the Co-op Pharmacy in Market Street.

This is the result of proactive work between the Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and Shop Watch initiative run by West Lindsey District Council.

Inspector Gary Brockie from the West Lindsey NPT, said: “Nyree Bonner has caused persistent issues within the Gainsborough community for a long time.

"She targeted retail premised with no regard for the impact her actions would have on staff, the business or the local community, and also carried out several assaults.

"We want to protect our communities for all types of offending, and orders like this enable us to send a clear message that her behaviour won’t be tolerated.

"It also provides reassurance to our community that if she does breach the conditions, she will face a criminal conviction which could lead to prison time.