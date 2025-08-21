Proportion of privately-rented homes rises across Lincolnshire and Rutland

The proportion of privately-rented properties across Lincolnshire and Rutland has increased, according to a report.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the percentage of privately-rented homes in the county has risen between 2011 and 2021.

The ONS found that Lincoln has seen the second-largest rise in the East Midlands with the percentage of privately rented properties increasing from 21 per cent in 2011 to 27 per cent in 2021.

Leicester has the biggest rise in the East Midlands, where the percentage of privately-rented homes rose from 23 per cent in 2011 to 29 per cent in 2021.

In West Lindsey, the percentage of privately-rented homes rose from 14 per cent in 2011 to 18 per cent in 2021.

In South Holland, the number of privately rented homes rose from 13 per cent in 2011 to 17 per cent in 2021.

South Kesteven also had a rise from 15 per cent in 2011 to 18 per cent in 2021.

The percentage of privately-rented homes in East Lindsey increased from 17 per cent in 2011 to 20 per cent in 2021.

North Kesteven saw an increase from 14 per cent in 2011 to 16 per cent in 2021.

In Boston, the proportion of privately-rented homes rose from 16 per cent in 2011 to 20 per cent in 2021.

Over the border in Rutland, the proportion of privately-rented properties rose from 16 per cent in 2011 to 17 per cent in 2021.

Aaron Spencer, director of lettings agent Sedge in Spalding, said many people are opting to rent out their home if they struggle to sell it.

He said: “I don’t think there are enough rented properties for the amount of tenants out there. Some people are seeing it as a suitable business model if they struggle to sell their property.”

Mr Spencer said the family-run business has seen an increasing interest in rented properties in recent years.

He added: “When we put a property out on the market, we cannot keep up with the number of phone calls from people about it. If people are not buying or selling a house, they might consider renting.”