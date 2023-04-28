Proposals for Skegness Town Hall to be converted into 57-bed luxury hotel

A former town hall in Skegness now owned by a nighclub boss is to be converted to 57-bed luxury hotel is plans are approved.

Plans have been submitted to convert the former Skegness Town Hall into a 57-bed luxury hotel.

Taj Bola has applied to East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) to convert and make internal alterations the Grade 11 listed building, which was previously the home of Skegness Town Council as well as being the local office for ELDC and other businesses in the town.

Mr Bola spoke to Lincolnshire World in May last year after sealing the deal with ELDC, who had listed the building for sale for offers of more than £600,000.

At the time he told us he was “delighted “to acquire an important piece of Skegness history”.

He said the purchase formed part of his long-term strategy of developing visitor attractions and experiences along the entire length of the sea front, from North Parade all the way to Princes Parade.

Originally a convalescent home, built in 1926 to the design of William Henry Answell, it received listed status in 2021.

The application before ELDC states there will be no external alterations to the building.

It states: “the internal layout already lends itself to the proposal, with the building currently containing a large number of offices

"The larger rooms on the upper ground floor, including the former council chamber and customer service centre, will be used for function rooms, dining room, bar lounge etc.

"The majority of the former offices will be converted into a mix of small and large ensuite bedrooms and suites.”

Access and parking will be unaffected.

The plan will be decided in due course.

