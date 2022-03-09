Proposed changes to political map could see villages cut from the Boston and Skegness constituency

The map from the Boundary Commission for England's website shows the newly proposed boundary in red - with the current boundary line in blue.

If the plans go ahead, it will mean several villages in Boston borough are put into a different parliamentary constituency under suggestions made by the Boundary Commission for England (BCE).

Villages currently in the Boston and Skegness constituency including Swineshead, Algarkirk, Sutterton, Brothertoft, Bicker, Fosdyke, Amber Hill and Holland Fen could be placed into a newly-created South Lincolnshire constituency.

This will not affect which local council they come under.

A zoomed-in image of the map, showing the proposed new boundary line in red, cutting out several villages that come under Boston Borough Council.

Consultations on the proposed changes are ongoing now - but the deadline date of April 4 for people to have their say is fast approaching.

Reader Charlie Willis contacted the Standard to pass on concerns for her mum.

She said: “My mum moved out of Boston into Swineshead about 10 years ago and she is devastated at the thought of being cut off from the town in which she has lived all her life and the potential impact this could have beyond just who she votes for in local elections.

“It’s an absolute disgrace for residents in Swineshead and the worst part of this is that most of them don’t even know about it.”

Comments in objection to the proposed plans during the initial consultation last year were posted on the BCE map, which outlines the potential changes.

Robert Lowe of Swineshead wrote: “Totally ridiculous. My village of Swineshead relates to Boston Borough for all services and has little to do with Spalding.”

Peter Moore commented: “Amber Hill and Holland areas located to the north of the proposed South Lincs area have very little in common with the remainder.

“These locations have traditionally been allied with Boston which is much closer than the largest town of the proposed South Lincolnshire. (Spalding).

“The inclusion of these northern extremities makes no sense geographically, historically or economically. Absorb them into Boston.”

The proposed changes would see two wards under Boston borough being split from the Boston and Skegness constituency. These are the Swineshead and Holland Fen ward and the Five Villages ward (Algarkirk, Sutterton, Fosdyke, Bicker and Wigtoft).

Leaving a comment on the BCE website, Dudley Bryant added: “The residents of these two wards “look to Boston” for all their services including local government, education, health, retail including twice weekly markets, social and leisure. heritage and culture is with Boston.

“These residents and families have traditionally and practically considered themselves as Bostonians and have no affinity whatsoever with any part of South Holland and its main centre of Spalding.”

“Parts of the proposed new constituency boundary are only one mile from Boston Town centre which makes no sense whatsoever.”

In a letter to the BCE, MP for Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent all of the districts of Boston and clearly an advantage for the entirety of a local authority to be represented by one member of parliament. It strikes me that this should be maintained if at all possible, but I understand the deeply regrettable loss of Five Villages and Swineshead and Holland Fen is a knock-on effect of changes further afield on which it would be inappropriate for me to comment.”

He added: “I regret that these proposed changes will see the districts of Boston divided between parliamentary constituencies.”