The proposed GDF at Theddlethorpe.

A company is exploring whether the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal could be used to store the waste underground, and they claim it would not only safely store the radioactive material, but also create 4,000 jobs.

However, the Guardians of the East Coast say that the long decision-making process will harm tourism in Mablethorpe.

Ken Smith, chair of the group, said: “A nuclear waste dump and a bucket-and-spade resort don’t go well together either. For every job created there, one could be lost in the tourism industry.

“And investment won’t come while the possibility of the nuclear waste is hanging over Theddlethorpe like the Sword of Damocles.

“It would be better that we found out either way sooner rather than later. The town will get more run down while a decision is dragging on.”

He likened the long-running fight, which could take 10 to 15 years, to a “war of attrition”.

The Theddlethorpe and Mablethorpe area is one of four areas in the UK being considered by Nuclear Waste Services.

If the site is chosen, the company will need to persuade local residents it would be a benefit before work could go ahead.

Ken said: “NWS claims it would create 4,000 jobs, but when that is spread over 25 years, it isn’t as significant as it sounds – and they won’t necessarily go to people from Mablethorpe.

“People in Theddlethorpe are quite strongly against the plans – a little less in Mablethorpe, where unemployment is more of a problem.

“Either way, it would cause huge disruption.”

A recent questionnaire by the Theddlethorpe Residents Association found 80 percent of the 300 people who responded were against the plans.

The council is part of a working group to study the implications of a disposal facility. However, any decision would be made through a Public Test of Support.

Nuclear Waste Services recently released data which showed that up to 4,000 jobs could be created by the GDF, while Harbour Energy believes their investment across Greater Lincolnshire and the South Humber would create 6,000 jobs.

In the report before councillors next week, officers said: “It is clear that if a development takes place at the site then there will be substantial job, supply chain, and infrastructure investment opportunities.

“In particular, if job opportunities of the scale that is being stated occur then there will need to be a substantial education, training, and recruitment programme which is focused on technical and engineering skills.”

They added that Theddlethorpe is “not the the only energy sector job creation taking place in and around Lincolnshire” with strong energy manufacturing sectors around Lincoln, the Humber energy cluster, and other major energy investment proposed in neighbouring counties.

“Currently the level of careers, education, and training in this context is probably not of the level to fill those jobs and officers are starting to explore what can be done to address this situation/opportunity,” they said.

They said LCC would need to consider the employment options that the new developments present and examine how it supports pupils and the wider workforce.