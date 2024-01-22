Protestors live streamed after breaking into asylum centre at former RAF Scampton site

The Home Office is investigating a break-in at RAF Scampton, where individuals live-streamed a closer look at the progress of the government’s asylum centre.

Members of the Division Exploring group appear to have breached the former airbase security fencing, live-streaming their expedition on social media to gain deeper insights into the housing facilities on the base, intended by the Home Office to accommodate up to 2,000 single male asylum seekers.

The individuals in the video communicated in hushed voices as they navigated through the dimly lit environment, avoiding sensors, cameras, and security vehicles.

They noted that security had been heightened in recent weeks and mentioned the prevalence of cameras throughout the area.

Following the live stream, the Facebook group posted a message, stating: “We weren’t expecting the support we received or the help in distracting the security. Keep up with the protests. We will be back.”

Despite the online footage, a spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police stated that no formal report had been filed with them.

They said: “We are aware of a Facebook post which shows people seemingly on the base at the former RAF Scampton site.

“There has not been a formal report made to police, but we will fully review this and determine if there are any offences, and if so, we will look to take appropriate actions against those responsible.”

A Home Office spokesperson highlighted their ongoing security measures at all accommodation sites, including 24/7 security and broader security measures.

They added: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites provides more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.

“This incident has been reported to the police, and we are liaising with partners to investigate this matter.”

West Lindsey District Council Leader Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat) said: “It’s disappointing that despite continued reassurance from the Home Office that they would protect the heritage of the site, there appears to have been another breach on to the site.