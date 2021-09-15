Action against Amazon protest at Tattershall Castle, form left: Sam Luczynski, Shawn Betts and Bogdan Idasiak. EMN-210809-140257001

As part of the Action on Amazon campaign, Unite, Britain’s leading union visited Tattershall Castle on Wednesday as part of a nationwide tour of important landmarks to highlight the way the internet giant treats its employees.

The National Trust was not involved in the protest.

Spokesman Sam Lukzynski said: “We want to give Amazon workers the chance to get the message out there in all areas, so they know we’re here for them.

“Amazon employ drivers all over the country and we want to reach as many local people as possible.”

Unite has submitted the first formal complaint to the CMA (Competition & Markets Authority) against Amazon, accusing the company of hiking prices up to the point of explitation at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Campaigners have also continue to campaign on what they claim are poor working conditions at Amazon and anti-trade union tactics. The union is calling on Amazon to sign up to a declaration of neutrality, which includes workers’ rights to unionise.