As part of the Action on Amazon campaign, Unite, Britain’s leading union visited Tattershall Castle on Wednesday as part of a nationwide tour of important landmarks to highlight the way the internet giant treats its employees.
The National Trust was not involved in the protest.
Spokesman Sam Lukzynski said: “We want to give Amazon workers the chance to get the message out there in all areas, so they know we’re here for them.
“Amazon employ drivers all over the country and we want to reach as many local people as possible.”
Unite has submitted the first formal complaint to the CMA (Competition & Markets Authority) against Amazon, accusing the company of hiking prices up to the point of explitation at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic.
Campaigners have also continue to campaign on what they claim are poor working conditions at Amazon and anti-trade union tactics. The union is calling on Amazon to sign up to a declaration of neutrality, which includes workers’ rights to unionise.
Unite has a confidential whistle-blowing hotline where workers can blow the whistle and expose poor treatment free from reprisals by calling 08000 14 14 61 in the UK or 1800 851 268 for the Republic of Ireland or visiting https://actiononamazon.org/hotline/. Amazon has been approached for comment, but had not responded as the paper went to press.