Proud pupils at Gainsborough's Queen Elizabeth's High School celebrate A Level results

Students and staff at Queen Elizabeth’s High School in Gainsborough have been celebrating today (Thursday, August 17) after another great year for A Level results.

Overall, 48 per cent of our students attained at least one A or A* grade and 25 students achieved grades that were all either A or A* grades, with four students securing all grades at A*.

Rick Eastham, headteacher, said: “On behalf of all colleagues and the Governing Body here at Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS), I would like to congratulate our Year 13 students upon their fantastic A Level results. Very well done.

"A* to B grades are, again, incredibly impressive, while the tally of top A*-A grades is the best the school has seen in externally assessed public examinations since 2014.

Students from Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough have received their A Level results

"This all means that the average A Level grade achieved by students this summer at QEHS stands at ‘B’ which is deeply encouraging and just reward for their sustained academic endeavours.

"It should be remembered that these students had not previously experienced public examinations, being the cohort that received Teacher Assessed Grades for their GCSEs two years ago. It is all the more remarkable therefore that the A Level results our Year 13 students have achieved this summer are so impressive.

"Quite simply, this level of success is down to the students’ hard work and the commitment they have shown to their studies.

“Results such as these have seen our students secure prized places at top universities, including two heading for Cambridge and another to Oxford, where they will go on to study a wide range of subjects and disciplines including dentistry, medicine, and law.

"Indeed, 60 per cent of our students received an instant offer of a place at their first choice university, rising to 71 per cent when accepted insurance places are added. Students have similarly been successful in securing much sought after degree apprenticeships.

"My sincere appreciation, therefore, is warmly extended to all colleagues and the wider QEHS community for the significant part they have played in helping to attain such positive post-18 outcomes for all concerned.

“As our Year 13 students begin the next steps of their educational journeys, everyone here at QEHS wishes them the very best for their futures, much on-going success and happiness.