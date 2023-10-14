A lucky resident in East Lindsey has come forward after it was reported a £1 million lottery ticket bought in the district was unclaimed.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed that it has received a claim for the Lotto prize from a ticket matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball, which was bought in the East Lindsey District on September 13.

So far the winner has not been named but Camelot says the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Subject to validation* the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news. There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What fantastic news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their amazing prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and help them to begin their life-changing journey.

“Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].