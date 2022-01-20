£1,000 boost for charity supporting victims of domestic abuse in Lincolnshire

Pictured left to right; Celia Madden – CEO EDAN Lincs, Councillor Mrs Susannah Baker-Milan - . Chair of North Kesteven District Council; and Rachael Fullwood – CEO Lincolnshire Rural Housing Association.

Lincs Rural Housing Association travelled to Lincoln to meet the wonderful team at EDAN Lincs.

EDAN Lincs helps men, women and children who are still living in, or have recently left, an abusive relationship.

It is hoped the £1,000 donation can help with the support and rehabilitation of victims of domestic abuse.

The charity's countywide outreach services offers advice and support with regards to options available to them.

Their vision is ‘life free from domestic abuse’ and their mission is ‘to support and empower all those affected by domestic abuse' and 'to raise awareness of the impacts of domestic abuse and promote

intolerance of it’.

Working closely with Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Police, and smaller charities all over the

county, they make sure everyone is heard and cared for.

EDAN Lincs is the chosen charity of the chairman of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Mrs Susannah Baker-Milan, who thanked Lincolnshire Rural Housing Association for the generous donation.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Rural Housing Association said: "We are dedicated to delivering our vision of ‘helping to sustain rural communities’ and our mission ‘to provide homes for rural people in need’.

"We will be posting all EDAN Lincs support information on our website and making sure every resident is aware that they have a place to turn to.