£1,000 grants on offer for local businesses and community groups to become Lincolnshire Skills Champions

Lincolnshire County Council is calling on local businesses and community groups to apply for new Skills Champion grants – worth £1,000 each – to support essential skills development across the county.

The new Lincolnshire Skills Champions programme aims to promote and support learning in literacy, numeracy, and digital skills across the county.

Successful applicants will receive a £1,000 grant to help deliver innovative and accessible programmes to help people understand, encourage, promote and support literacy, numeracy and digital skills development.

Thea Croxall, Adult Skills and Learning Manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We know that getting local organisations involved in skills development can have a real impact on helping people to engage with learning opportunities.

“The Skills Champion role is flexible, creative, and can embed learning into real life activities like cooking, crafting and gardening – all helping people to boost their literacy, numeracy and digital skills in innovative ways.”

Champions will also be supported by the county council’s Adult Learning Team and invited to attend regular ‘LinknLearn’ networking sessions throughout the year to share ideas, resources, and best practice.

Organisations can apply for up to four Champions across any combination of the three skill areas: literacy, numeracy or digital.

Applications are expected to close in August 2025.

For further information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/skillschampiongrant