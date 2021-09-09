‘£10,000-a-month’ Lottery prize remains unclaimed in North East Lincolnshire

National Lottery

National Lottery players in the area are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the prize.

The search is on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in North East Lincolnshire, who matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on August 26, 2021.

The winning ‘Set For Life’ numbers on that date were 17, 19, 25, 30, 40 and the Life Ball was 5. The lucky ticket-holder has until February 22 next year to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at www.national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

“Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”