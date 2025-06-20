£100,000 set aside as council explores options for a Changing Places facility in West Lindsey
Councillors made the decision at the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee when considering the Budget and Treasury Monitoring final outturn paper.
Changing Places toilets are specialist facilities designed for individuals with complex disabilities who cannot use standard accessible toilets. These facilities offer additional space, equipment such as hoists and adult-sized changing benches, and provide dignity and safety for users and their carers.
The council has not previously been eligible for government funding as there are no existing facilities that can be refurbished.
Officers have now been tasked with presenting options for the delivery of a Changing Places facility back to the Corporate Policy and Resources as soon as possible. This work will also consider how engagement with experts, service users and town and parish council can be delivered.