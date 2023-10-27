Two green spaces in Gainsborough are set to be transformed thanks to a share of £10 million as part of the ‘Levelling up’ Programme, to regenerate the town and help create a ‘Thriving Gainsborough’.

A share of £1.2 million of the funds will used be for Whitton Gardens and the former Baltic Mill site where Caskgate Street meets Silver Street and Bridge Street,

Work has been ongoing to finalise the Public Realm Strategy for Gainsborough’s Green Spaces since early 2022, with plans approved at Prosperous Communities Committee.

Informed by public consultation undertaken earlier this year and with support from experts in design, engineering and landscape architecture ‘Project Centre’ designs have been finalised and funds are now in place to commence the transformation.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, highlighted how thrilled he is with the project and what it means to the community.

He said: “We are passionate about our town and this funding will help improve our green spaces, which links back to our Sustainability, Climate Change and Environment Strategy.

“I look forward to seeing the changes take place and to enhance the appeal for others to visit Gainsborough.”

Planning applications will be submitted in the coming weeks for the two areas and construction will be subject to the councils procurement process, with the green spaces expected to open by 2025.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities, said: “The creation of a brand new community green space at Baltic Mill and a refreshed Whitton’s Gardens with a new café is an integral part of the Thriving Gainsborough 2024 programme.

“The bid for funding recognised that access to quality green space is limited in this part of Gainsborough and we can’t wait to deliver this part of our Levelling Up programme’.