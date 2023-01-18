£12k donation from estate agent for end of life care

Mundys Estate Agents has raised more than £12,000 for end-of-life charity, Marie Curie, following a pledge in 2021 to donate £20 for every house sold for 12 months.

One of the Marie Curie Nurses and Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, with Simon Bentley, Senior Partner at Mundys

The generous donation from the Lincoln-based business, which also has an office in Market Rasen, will support the Marie Curie Nursing Service and Rapid Response teams, which operates across the county and cared for over 2,400 patients in Lincolnshire last year.

Simon Bentley, Partner of Mundys, said: “The partners and staff were keen to support a local Charity and chose Marie Curie for the fantastic work they carry out and the vital support they give to families at the most difficult of times.”

Marie Curie offers specialist end of life care across Lincolnshire within people’s homes as well as providing support for family and friends.

Mundys staff and representatives from Marie Curie, Lincolnshire

The Marie Curie Nursing Service works very closely with District Nurses and GPs to enable patients to be cared for and to die at home if they wish.

Lauren Alexander, Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire at Marie Curie, said: “We are so grateful to Mundys for their support over this past year which has raised £12,272.10.

"Each £20 donation will fund an hour of nursing care and it was a great way for local people to support those with a terminal illness in Lincolnshire.

“The partnership will enable us to provide a further 634 hours of care.

"Thank you to Mundys on behalf of all of the families and patients we care for here at Marie Curie.”

Marie Curie also provides a Rapid Response service where nurses respond to urgent calls from families to provide immediate care.

Marie Curie’s support line is available for anyone with questions about dying, death, bereavement, and terminal illness.

Calls are free on 0800 090 2309. Open seven days a week: 8am – 6pm Monday to Friday and 11am – 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

