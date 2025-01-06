£1.2k raised for RSPCA at weekly boot sales in Chapel St Leonards

By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:04 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 14:52 GMT
A Chapel St Leonards woman has been busy helping an animal charity by holding weekly car boot sales.

Carol Roadley, of Chapel St Leonards, has raised £1,200 to support the great work of the RSPCA.

She presented the cheque to the RSPCA, Regional Officer and to Trustee Kathryn Hoffman at a meeting in Chapel Garden Centre – just before Christmas.

Supported by her husband, David – and kind donations from the local community – Carol held the car boot sales at the local village hall.

Carol Roadley, of Chapel St Leonards, has raised £1,200 to support the great work of the RSPCA

She commented: "it's a pleasure to support the good work of caring for animal. "

