£1.2k raised for RSPCA at weekly boot sales in Chapel St Leonards

A Chapel St Leonards woman has been busy helping an animal charity by holding weekly car boot sales.

Carol Roadley, of Chapel St Leonards, has raised £1,200 to support the great work of the RSPCA.

She presented the cheque to the RSPCA, Regional Officer and to Trustee Kathryn Hoffman at a meeting in Chapel Garden Centre – just before Christmas.

Supported by her husband, David – and kind donations from the local community – Carol held the car boot sales at the local village hall.

She commented: "it's a pleasure to support the good work of caring for animal. "

