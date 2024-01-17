£1.7million work to upgrade Legbourne’s Water Recycling Centre set to begin

​Anglian Water is due to begin more than £1million worth of work to upgrade Legbourne’s Water Recycling Centre (WRC) to improve river water quality nearby.

​Work worth more than £1.7 million will start this month at Legbourne WRC, located off Chapel Lane, and will see new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses.

The investment at Legbourne WRC will help remove more phosphorous and harmful algae, and improve water quality in local watercourses.

Anglian Water’s team has used detailed modelling of the local system to design a robust engineering scheme which will help to protect local watercourses in Legbourne now and in the future. This investment means the water entering the Beck from the WRC will be even cleaner, protecting wildlife and water quality in the river.

The works is expected to finish by spring this year. As the upgrades are taking place on site at the WRC, Anglian Water customers in the local area have been advised that they should not experience any disruption during this time.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to Legbourne’s Water Recycling Centre will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

