Businesses across South and East Lincolnshire are being invited to bid for a share of £1.8 million funding to help them thrive and grow.

The cash being awarded to SMEs (Small or Medium sized enterprises) is also hoped to boost employment opportunities.

Grants of between £1,000 and £24,999 (or 30% of the total eligible cost) are being offered to allow a continuation of the Grants4Growth programme.

Another option will give smaller businesses (employing five or fewer employees) looking to spend up to £5,000 the opportunity to apply for grants that can cover up to 50% of both capital and revenue purchases to a maximum of £2,500.

Additionally, there is now a new Business Advice Team on hand to provide free guidance to firms looking to grow, offering advice around sales development, productivity, manufacturing, HR issues and other challenges which business can face.

The cash is being invested across South Holland, Boston and East Lindsey, ensuring the benefits can be felt throughout the area.

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “This is an opportunity for local businesses to develop their aspirations and thrive. If business owners aren’t sure if they’re eligible, I’d like to encourage them to visit https://grants4growth.sholland.gov.uk/or call the team on 01775 764813 to find out more details.

“The funding will empower businesses in the Borough which will in turn drive our ambitions to regenerate Boston through boosting employment opportunities, expanding what companies in the town can offer and making this an exciting place to live and work.”

Coun Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for The Coastal Economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council, added: “It’s fantastic to see businesses in East Lindsey be given the chance to grow and to turn their plans into action through the Grants4Growth funding.

“This can make a real difference and bring about positive change across the district that will benefit coastal, urban and rural businesses while also increasing the chances for employment for our residents.

“Alongside our other major funding, including £48.4million for our Skegness and Mablethorpe Town Deals and £8million Levelling Up funding, this is a really exciting time for major, transformative positive change in East Lindsey that will benefit residents for generations to come."