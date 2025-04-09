£1m footpaths scheme underway across county

Lincolnshire County Council has announced a £1 million footpath scheme.

Seventy-seven miles of paths across 177 sites are getting a big improvement in a £1 million scheme announced by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).

The summer surfacing scheme is getting underway to make footpaths better to use.

LCC says the technical name for what’s happening is ‘micro asphalt surface treatment’, which is a technique used to seal the existing path surface, improve the level and the texture of the path itself plus seal the existing surface against the ingress of water.

One micro asphalt set of work can prolong the life of a footway by as much as a decade – and it’s cost effective too, with the treatment coming in at around a tenth of what it cost to fully rebuild the path.

The work involves applying a thin veneer of material to the existing path surface, which dries within two hours and is then ready for being used by pedestrians.

Works will continue until the end of October, subject to weather conditions, from 7.30am to 5pm at each site.

Sites within Lincolnshire World area include:

West

Heckington – Burton Road, Limetree Walk, Lambourne Way, Laxton Close, Bramley Close, Oxby Close, Shrubwood Close, Banks Lane, New Street, Millers Way, Millview Road, Windmill Drive, Orchard Drive, Pocklington Way, Hare Close, Ingledew Close, Nash Close, Boston Road,

Eastgate, Cobham Close, St Andrews Street, Hale Road, Station Road, Church Street, Cameron Street, Hall Close, Manor Street, Cowgate, Kyme Road, Foster Street, Howell Road, Handley Street, Churchill Way, Willow Close, Godson Avenue, Christopher Close,

Houlden Way, Colby Way, Hubbard Close, Mulberry Walk, Scoggins Way, Osborn Way, Churchview Close, Potesgrave Way, Norris Close,

Allison Road, Beckett Close, Richards Close, Oak Way, High Street, B1394 Sleaford Road.

Dorrington – B1188 Sleaford Road.

North Kyme – Main Street, Church Lane, Vacherie Lane, Newfield Drive, Lafford Drive, Brunswick Square, The Whyche, Mill Lane.

Billinghay – Field Road, Meadow Way.

East

Horncastle – Lancaster Avenue, Harrison Close, Hemingby Way, Conging Street, Park Road, The Becks, Bank Street, Stonewell Row, Ashwood Close, Corn Close, The Wong, Cagthorpe, Waring Street, Ingram Row, Byrant Close, Croft Street, Queen Street, Cross Street,

Foundry Street, Albert Street, Mareham Road, The Crescent, N'Dola Drive, Cromwell Avenue, Dykmore Drive, Churchill Avenue, Achurch Close, Spratt Close, Devereux Way, Burton Way, Morton Way,

Coningsby – Silver Street. Dogdyke Road.