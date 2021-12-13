£1m fund 'changing lives' for Platform Housing customers

Customers getting together to plant a neglected area to improve it visually and encourage socialisation.

Since April, the Platform Housing Group has distributed £230,000 of supermarket vouchers, 640 carpets, 835 white goods and 452 vouchers to provide beds and furniture from its Wellbeing Fund.

One single mum escaping domestic violence has also been helped get the training she needs to become a counsellor.

The extra support came as the pandemic took hold and the impact it was going to have on many

Local Authority partners, customers and officers making plans on improving a communal play area after it was vandalised.

people’s lives became clear.

Platform Housing Group’s Board committed £1.4million for 2021 to help customers, partners and other organisations tackle food, fuel and bed poverty, domestic abuse, improve community safety and wellbeing, and promote community cohesion and digital inclusion.

So far, the fund has helped to cover the cost of food, essential items such as school uniforms, energy and utility costs as well as helping to bridge the gap between a benefit application and first payment.

In addition to supporting customer’s household needs, communities are also receiving

A joint approach at one of the local walkabouts, engaging customers and the community.

support with £108,500 allocated and used on special projects from providing outdoor

furniture in communal areas for residents to safely socialise, to supporting food banks,

school projects, and community centres.

The single mum, who fled domestic violence with her daughters and wishes to remain anonymous, said the fund is helping her start a new life.

Improving access to flats and making plans for a communal area.

In spite of currently being on the kidney transplant list and having a brain tumour, she received £500 from the Wellbeing Fund to help her into training as a therapist so she can support others suffering ill health.

She said: “I am currently doing the Level 4 training which you (Platform Housing) so kindly helped me secure and it’s going fantastically.

"It’s already pretty life-changing and I’m realising my dreams and potential.

"In 20 months’ time, I will hopefully be employed as a counsellor.

Supporting communities with the Police and Fire and helping to tackle resident concerns.

"All this whilst now on daily dialysis and awaiting life-changing surgery.

"My daughter has the same genetic disease and I’m showing her that it does not limit you or

define you.

"It is is an incredible lesson after all the challenges of being in kidney failure and a single mum.

"It gives me such hope for the future for a job that can provide financially and a vocation to devote my career too. It’s been a journey so far.

"I will forever be grateful for your support at Platform Housing. Thank you doesn’t seem

enough.”

Chief Operations Officer for Platform, Marion Duffy said: “The last 12 months have

reminded us about the power of communities and how they can pull together in times of

crisis to support those most in need. It’s fantastic to see how the Wellbeing Fund has been

able to support so many people in our communities and enabled partners to continue their

great work.

“We want all our customers to feel that we are here to support them and to be part of our

thriving local communities and we’re pleased to have been a part of this with the fund

making a huge difference to customers and communities who need our help and support.”

You can apply via the website www.platformhg.com/Wellbeing-fund or if you are a